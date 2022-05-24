Did you know Chris Pratt was once homeless? It is pretty common knowledge that the Hollywood star was a waiter and a stripper before he got into acting. Currently, the actor lives a comfortable life with his family in a mansion worth $15.6 million. It has a swimming pool, gym, 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, and whatnot.

But much, much before that, Chris had a very different home. Currently, the actor is gearing up for the release of Jurassic World Dominion, the third part of his hit franchise based on Jurassic Park. The movie is expected to break Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness‘ record.

While talking about Chris Pratt, back in 2014, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor shared a photo from the days when he was homeless and living in a van in Hawaii. But it wasn’t just any van, it was quite similar to that of Scooby-Doo, with a huge sticker of Scooby and Shaggy on it. “Can’t believe I found this picture!!!” Pratt wrote in the caption.

“That is the van I lived in!!! In my hand is the script for the movie that got me out of Maui. Crazy,” Chris Pratt continued. However, for Chris living in the van was one of his fondest memories. Once before, the Star-Lord revealed that he briefly moved to Hawaii after studying acting for half a semester at a community college. At that same time, he started to work as a waiter at Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

He shared setting up camp on a beach and living his dream. Now, Pratt is known across the globe for his acting skills. The actor’s most notable work is that of Peter Quill in the MCU’s GOTG franchise. Besides appearing in several Marvel films, Chris has also starred in movies like The Tomorrow War, The Lego Movie, Moneyball, and more.

After Jurassic World Dominion, Chris Pratt will be appearing in Thor: Love and Thunder, GOTG Holiday Special, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

