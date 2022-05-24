There have been opinion pieces all across the globe in favour of Amber Heard. There has been a massive backlash that the Aquaman star is facing over the ongoing defamation trial against Johnny Depp. Actress Patralekhaa’s sister Parnalekha has now spoken about the battle and supported the actress. Scroll below for all that she has to say.

One following the case would know that Amber has called Johnny a ‘monster’ in the past. She has claimed that the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor would turn abusive under the influence of alcohol and drugs. She has also provided several evidence of instances when she was beaten up by her ex-husband.

Johnny Depp fans are in majority, at least on social media platforms. Netizens have been spreading hate against Amber Heard and even demanding a boycott against her. Many have now even blindly landed support for JD’s friend Marilyn Manson, who has been accused of assault in the past by his former partner Evan Rachel Wood and several other women.

Patralekhaa’s sister Parnalekha shared a screenshot of the report stating “Johnny Depp’s admirers “disturbingly” backing Marilyn Manson amid Depp-Heard trial. Reacting to the whole situation, she wrote, “Two bisexual women from America will teach you that art and abuse aren’t the same thing. That artists can be monsters and that sometimes our heroes can become our private monsters. Only, you’ll take a century to realise that.”

Take a look at the story below:

It was revealed that Marilyn Manson and Evan Rachel Wood were a couple back in 2007. They were even briefly engaged in 2010. During the #MeToo movement in 2017, Rachel said she had been abused as well and later called out Marilyn in an Instagram post. Police began an investigation on the songwriter after her official post in February 2020.

On the other hand, Johnny Depp is suing Amber Heard over a 2018 op-ed where the actress called herself a victim of domestic violence. She had not mentioned his name anywhere but did lost him a couple of financial projects including Fantastic Beasts 3 and Pirates Of The Caribbean 6.

