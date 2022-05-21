Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp and his estranged wife Amber Heard’s ongoing trial is the current hot topic all around the world. The case gets nastier day by day after many details are being spilled during testimony. Now, Depp’s money manager, Joel Mandel, makes some shocking revelations.

Those who are unaware, Johnny and Amber are presently fighting a legal battle against each other in Fairfax County Courthouse (Virginia), after Depp slammed a $50 Million defamation case against Amber over her 2018 op-ed on ‘domestic violence’ for Washington Post. To counter him, Heard slammed the actor with a $100 Million defamation case.

Now, during the ongoing defamation case between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor’s ex-financial manager Joel Mandel spills the beans on the actor’s expenses over the years during his testimony. Mandel also claimed how increasingly irresponsible it got over 17 years when he was employed under him. As per Mandel somewhere in 2010, Johnny’s expenses had increased considerably. It is to be noted that during that time the actor earned huge profits from the movie ‘The Rum Diaries’. This was the same movie where he met Amber for the first time.

On Thursday, Joel Mandel, in his pre-recorded testimony also recalled that at the time of The Rum Diaries, Johnny Depp used to take a lot of drugs and alcohol which made it difficult for them to have a conversation about his expenses. Mandel said in his pre-recorded deposition, “What I had always experienced as someone who liked to enjoy his wine at the end of his day became consumption that became excessive,”

While opening up about Johnny’s expenses, Mandel also revealed that the actor spent a stunning $100,000 every month on David Kipper who was hired in 2014 to help the actor in his addiction issues. Along with this Johnny spent $300,000 per month on his full-time staff, which included Nathan Holmes, and Kevin Murphy who used to work for the actor as personal assistants, and property managers respectively. Depp also had Stephen Deuters who was his assistant and would also work on his creative projects. Depp also spent a total of $10,000 every day on Jerry Judge who used to be the actor’s security manager.

What are your thoughts on Johnny Depp’s spending habits? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

