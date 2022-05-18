Amber Heard claims Johnny Depp tried to kill her but later contradicted her own statement. The actress took the stand at the court after a brief interval. During the break, Depp travelled to the UK to spend some time with his friends. The trial, which was first going to end by 19 May, has been extended till the 27th.

It began after JD sued Heard for defaming her by accusing him of domestic abuse in a 2018 op-ed. Depp denied all the claims and called them false. He even said that Amber’s photo with a bruise from the time he allegedly hit her was doctored.

Now more details have been unravelled during the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard case, with Heard on the stand. As per Variety, during the cross-examination by Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez, the Aquaman actress was asked if she was ever scared of JD. “You weren’t scared of him at all, were you?” Vasquez asked.

To this, Amber Heard replied, “This is a man who tried to kill me. Of course it’s scary. He’s also my husband.” Later, Camille Vasquez brought a knife that Heard had gifted Johnny Depp early in their relationship. After showing it to the jurors, the lawyer asked Amber why she would gift such a thing to her ex-husband when she claimed he would get violent towards her.

“I wasn’t worried he was going to stab me with it,” Heard said. It seems like the actress contradicted herself from before when she said that Johnny tried killing her. Meanwhile, love notes written by the actress were also shown at the court. She wrote “you are my life”, in it.

“I still, perhaps more than ever, want to rip you apart, devour you and savour the taste,” Amber Heard had penned down in the diary two months after Johnny Depp lost his finger after being allegedly hit by Heard with a glass bottle.

