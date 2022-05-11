Johnny Depp has had a tough time with love. He’s been with the most beautiful women in the world including Kate Moss, Vanessa Paradis, Jennifer Grey amongst others but none of them turned his happily ever after. He’s currently battling his ex-wife Amber Heard in a $50 million defamation suit over an op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post on domestic abuse. But has JD found love in his attorney amid all of this? Scroll below for the truth.

It was back in 2020 when Johnny was spotted with a mystery woman in Alfred Tennyson, a chic gastro-pub in London’s Belgravia area. Rumours were quick to hit the gossip mill and many wondered if he’s dating again but they were equally quick to dry down.

Now in 2022, reports are rife that Johnny Depp has found love in his legal attorney Camille Vasquez. The Pirate Of The Caribbean actor looks comfortable in the court while speaking to Camille and based on these interactions, fans and viewers have created their narrative that the alleged couple might be secretly seeing each other.

As per a report by TMZ, none of it is true and there’s nothing brewing apart from a professional relationship. Johnny Depp in general is friendly in nature and is quite close to his legal team. There’s no denying that Camille Vasquez finds JD funny and is often seen giggling or cracking up to his antics or sense of humour in the court but that’s about it.

Just not that, it is reported that Vasquez is already in a relationship with a British man who is a realtor and the duo have been in a serious relationship since months now.

This news might break hearts but we hope Johnny Depp finds love again soon after his showdown with Amber Heard!

