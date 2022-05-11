



Hilary Duff stripped down for her latest photoshoot to encourage confidence in one’s own skin. Duff started her career in acting at a young age. She is most famous for playing the titular role in Disney’s Lizzie McGuire, a show that several kids watched while growing up. Besides her Disney days, the actress also ventured into other projects.

A Cinderella Story, The Haunting of Sharon Tate, and Agent Cody Banks are some of her notable works. Besides cinema and television, Duff has also released music albums, which have made their way to the Billboard charts. Currently, the actress is busy with the new web series, ‘How I Met Your Father’ spinoff of the famous American sitcom, How I Met Your Mother.

Hilary Duff is now creating a buzz all over the internet after posing naked for the May/June issue of Women’s Health. The mother of three has embraced her body, and the photos emit pure confidence. She looks simply stunning in each picture. The actress also shows off her tattoos, toned body, and curves.

In an interview with the magazine, Hilary Duff says how a career in the spotlight has inevitably taken a toll on her body image. “Because of my career path, I can’t help but be like, ‘I am on camera, and actresses are skinny,'” Duff said. She revealed struggling with an eating disorder when she was 17. “It was horrifying.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff)

But now, the actress has learned to love her body. “I’m proud of my body. I’m proud that it’s produced three children for me,” Hilary said. Several stars have issues with body image and the unrealistic standards set by society. Just recently, Camila Cabello opened up about her struggle again. The singer spoke about how she is under the microscopic eyes of fans.

Selena Gomez is another such star who has opened up about her struggles in the past. We understand where all these celebs come from. It is not easy being in the limelight all the time. More power to all the Hilary Duffs, Camilas, and Selenas out there!

