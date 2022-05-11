Johnny Depp’s ex Jennifer Grey reveals the actor was unhappy with his teen idol status. Recently, Grey hit the headlines after she spoke about the ongoing Depp and Amber Heard legal battle. The Dirty Dancing actress has her heart breaks for everyone involved in the trial. She further said that she found it ‘sad’ and wished it gets resolved as soon as possible.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Depp and Heard are making rounds of the court after the Pirates of the Caribbean actor slammed a $50 million defamation case against the Aquaman actress. This came after she accused Johnny of physical abuse through an op-ed she wrote in 2018.

Advertisement

Now, as the legal drama between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard unfolds, several people have spoken about the same. This includes Depp’s ex Jennifer Grey, who shared that the actor was unhappy with his teen idol status. In her memoir, Out of the Corner, Grey says she was awestruck when she first met Depp.

She went on to share how Johnny Depp felt about the image of a teen idol. Before the actor became a big movie star, he was famous for his roles in TV series when he was young. One such show was 21 Jump Street. Jennifer Grey revealed that he was not happy while attending a 21 Jump Street event. The Fantastic Beasts actor felt “exploited and trapped in this teen idol machine” as per the actress.

Grey further recalled Depp being constantly hounded by paparazzi and fans who couldn’t get enough of him. The actor wanted to move beyond television and expand his career to films. Well, we all know how that went down. JD became one of the biggest stars of Hollywood.

Meanwhile, not just Jennifer Grey but Johnny Depp’s another of his former exes, Didi Gruenwald, spoke about his and Amber Heard’s case. She took to Twitter to show support for the Pirates of the Caribbean star. Read more about that on Koimoi!

Must Read: Harry Styles Thought Therapy Was Meant For ‘Broken’ People: “I Wanted To Be The One Who Could Say I Didn’t Need It”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube