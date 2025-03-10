Hollywood was familiar territory to Dakota Johnson. For those unversed, her parents, Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, were household names in the industry. Johnson made her debut at 10 years of age in Crazy in Alabama.

Subsequently, she took on shorter roles in films like The Social Network and 21 Jump Street. The actress was constructing her career, but the breakout role hadn’t come yet to her. That was altered in 2015 with Fifty Shades of Grey. However, taking on the role of Anastasia Steele wasn’t an effortless selection. The role came with fame, scrutiny, and a career shift.

But saying yes wasn’t easy. Johnson knew the franchise was massive—but not in a “cinematic masterpiece” way. For better or worse, this role would follow her forever. So, naturally, she needed a second opinion. To help make her decision, Johnson turned to someone she trusted—Emily Blunt. And Blunt had a clear and straightforward answer: “Just do it.”

“I remember I spoke to Emily Blunt, and I was like, ‘Should I do this trilogy? Because I want to have a really special career, and I want to make a certain kind of film,’” Johnson recalled in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Blunt’s response was straightforward: “F—ing do it if it feels right. Just do it. Always do what you want to do.”

With that push, Johnson took the role, fully aware of the impact it would have. The trilogy made over a billion dollars worldwide, and she became a household name overnight. But, as expected, the industry had opinions. Some critics dismissed her. Many questioned if she’d ever escape the franchise’s shadow. But Dakota Johnson proved them wrong.

But Dakota Johnson wasn’t about to let one franchise define her. She pivoted. The Hollywood beauty took on demanding roles in flicks like Suspiria, The Lost Daughter, and Cha Cha Real Smooth. These projects showcased her depth beyond Christian Grey’s creation.

Moreover, these roles helped her shed the Fifty Shades label. Despite the skepticism, the Madame Web star has never regretted her decision. She acknowledges the trilogy’s impact but refuses to let it define her.

