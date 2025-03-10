Novocaine, a high-stakes action thriller with a pulse-pounding love story at its core, will be released in theatres on March 14, 2025. The movie stars Jack Quaid as Nathan Caine, a bank executive who lacks the ability to feel pain but goes out of his way to rescue a coworker who has been taken hostage by a group of bank robbers.

In addition to Quaid, Amber Midthunder, Ray Nicholson, Jacob Batalon, Betty Gabriel, and Matt Walsh also appear in the movie and play pivotal roles. Early reviews for Novocaine are rolling in, and they’re nothing short of electrifying! Critics are raving about its wild, blood-soaked action-comedy blend, calling it an “amped-up blast” packed with gleeful mayhem and grotesque thrills.

The film is being praised for its perfect mix of gnarly humor, brutal action, and even a surprising dose of heart, making you genuinely root for its characters. With Jack Quaid delivering a knockout performance, Novocaine is shaping up to be the high-octane, hilariously twisted ride you can’t afford to miss!

Film critic Denny O’Leary teased the bloody and brutal approach to the action-comedy, saying, “Novocaine is an amped-up blast, fully aware of how much fun this wacky premise is delivering at every turn. The level of gleeful mayhem this action-packed outing manages to achieve is impressive, incorporating some grotesque violence that will even satisfy certain horror fans.”

Popular film critic Sean Chandler called Novocaine “an absolute blast! Gnarly, hilarious, & romantic. There’s non-stop wince inducing gags that are hilarious. But the reason you care is that you’re really rooting for the characters. This was one of my most anticipated films of the year & it did not disappoint.”

Director Logan Mitts mentioned, “NOVOCAINE is a brutal, gore filled riot. At the center of all the chaos is a committed performance from Jack Quaid who once again brings charisma and proves his capabilities as a leading man.”

Novocaine is already receiving widespread acclaim across the globe. As the release date of the movie approaches, excitement is building, and the audience cannot wait to watch the action-packed love story! Jack Quaid’s Novocaine is set to release in India and the US on March 14, 2025.

