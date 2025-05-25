Paramount Plus has brought something fresh to its US lineup, and it’s a film that’s been turning heads since it hit theaters in March. Novocaine, an action comedy, is now available for streaming, and many fans call it one of the year’s standout releases (via The Mirror).

Jack Quaid Leads A Star-Studded Cast in Novocaine

The film stars Jack Quaid, widely known for his role in The Boys. He steps into the shoes of Nathan Cain, a quiet bank worker with a rare condition called CIPA, which leaves him unable to feel pain. That unusual trait quickly becomes central to the story when a group of robbers storms his workplace, taking a co-worker hostage. Amber Midthunder, from Prey, plays the kidnapped colleague, with Ray Nicholson and Jacob Batalon rounding out the cast.

Box Office Success & Critical Acclaim

Despite its modest $18 million budget, Novocaine earned an 81% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and pulled in $34 million at the box office (via Box Office Mojo). It’s been praised for blending sharp comedy with tightly-paced action and using its wild premise to full advantage. Jack Quaid’s performance, in particular, has drawn attention, with many noting this as a defining role for him.

The internet has also lit up with reactions. One fan tweeted, “Watched Novocaine (2025) yesterday. It was a fun film with some great sequences. I had a lot of fun watching this. Jack Quaid is entertaining in the role and it is one that I would recommend for an entertaining watch!”

Watched Novocaine (2025) yesterday. It was a fun film with some great sequences. I had a lot of fun watching this. Jack Quaid is entertaining in the role and it is one that I would recommend for an entertaining watch! pic.twitter.com/CLDiBtjio2 — Jeffrey Torres (@evolnine) May 18, 2025

Another added, “Just saw Novocaine and that movie was f***ing awesome. One of my favorite films this year.” A third wrote, “Watching Companion and Novocaine back to back is quite an experience. Jack Quaid is so talented.”

Just saw Novocaine and that movie was fucking awesome. One of my favorite films this year pic.twitter.com/hXFhaXU6eq — Walter |💗🌕|🌸🌙| (@HeOfTheName) May 23, 2025

Watching Companion and Novocaine back to back is quite an experience Jack Quaid is so talented pic.twitter.com/wXyqOk5sAZ — Yani🎈 (@ohhmissYan) May 21, 2025

Novocaine is streaming on Paramount Plus. You can check out the trailer of the film below:

