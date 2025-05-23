Christopher Landon’s (Director – We Have a Ghost) mystery-thriller Drop, which carries the intriguing tagline “Everyone she sees is a suspect,” was released in theatres on April 11, 2025. The film has just landed on an OTT platform. But is Drop worth your time? And who should be watching it? Read on to learn more about the film’s plot, critical response, and where to stream it.

Drop: Plot

Drop follows the story of a widowed mother, Violet (played by Primetime Emmy nominee Meghann Fahy of The White Lotus Fame). After many years, Violet goes on a date at a posh restaurant where she meets a good-looking and charming photographer, Henry (played by Brandon Sklenar).

But the fun-filled date soon becomes a terrifying nightmare when she receives a series of increasingly threatening messages from an unseen person on her phone. The situation takes a more serious turn when Violet is instructed to kill Henry, otherwise her loved ones will be harmed. Violet must race against time to uncover the identity of her tormentor before it’s too late.

Where To Watch Drop On OTT?

Drop is available to rent at the Amazon Prime Video store and the Zee5 (Zee Plex) platform for Rs 299. If you are unwilling to spend the rental amount, we suggest waiting a few more weeks until the film becomes available to stream without additional cost.

Drop: Critical Response & Audience Feedback

As mentioned earlier, Drop received a critics’ score of 84% on the reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes with a slightly lower audience score of 79%. The RT critics’ consensus reads, “A Hitchcockian thriller that cleverly utilizes modern technology for its twists and turns, Drop delivers on its pulpy premise while providing a welcome showcase for leading lady Meghann Fahy.” However, the film has received a not-so-good user rating of 6.1/10 on IMDb.

Who Should Watch Drop?

Considering the critics’ feedback, it looks like Drop is a must-watch for fans of the mystery thriller genre. For those who have watched and liked films like Liam Neeson’s Non-Stop (2014), the psychological thriller Red Eye (2005) starring Rachel McAdams and Cillian Murphy, Netflix’s recent streaming hit Carry-On (2024), and Colin Farrell’s film Phone Booth (2002), you will most likely enjoy a fast-paced thriller like Drop.

You can check out the trailer for Drop below:

