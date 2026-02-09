The upcoming Hindi series Bandwaale, starring Shalini Pandey, Zahan Kapoor, and Swanand Kirkire, has been on many viewers’ watchlists. The musical dramedy is set to premiere this February, bringing a refreshing story to the forefront of Hindi entertainment. In fact, the showrunners just confirmed the series’ premiere date.

Bandwaale Release Date

Bandwaale is a Prime Original series and will be available on Amazon Prime Video. Prime Video announced February 13, 2026, as the worldwide premiere date of the lyrical drama series.

Bandwaale Plot

Set in Ratlam, Bandwaale follows Mariam, a young poetess who begins anonymously sharing her poetry online as she searches for independence and a sense of self-identity. The deeply personal poems, penned by Kausar Munir, become a quiet yet powerful expression of her inner world, giving voice to emotions she would otherwise find difficult to articulate.

Her journey unfolds alongside Robo and DJ Psycho, her bandmates and closest companions from the same town, who bring music, humour, and companionship into her world. While Mariam expresses herself through poetry, Robo and DJ Psycho anchor the trio through their shared creative energy and belief in possibility. At its core, Bandwaale has a rich and diverse musical landscape that reflects the inner lives of its characters.

Bandwaale Cast & Crew

Created and written by Ankur Tewari and Swanand Kirkire, the series is headlined by Zahan Kapoor, Shalini Pandey and Swanand Kirkire, with Ashish Vidyarthi, Anupama Kumar, and Sanjana Dipu in pivotal roles. Directed by Akshat Verma and Ankur Tewari, and produced by OML Entertainment, the series features original compositions by Yashraj Mukhate, marking his first foray into composing music for a long-format series.

The music shapes the emotional journey of the story, making it central to the narrative. With creators Ankur Tewari and Swanand Kirkire being musicians themselves, Bandwaale carries a strong musical sensibility, lending the dramedy a layered and immersive experience.

Bandwaale will premiere exclusively on Prime Video across India and in over 240 countries and territories worldwide on February 13.

