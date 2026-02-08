Rani Mukerji’s Shivani Shivaji Roy is holding its ground at the box office, and the audience is clearly still invested in the franchise as Mardaani 3 finishes the second weekend at 10 crore. This suggests that the film is holding its ground despite the usual second-week fatigue. While it might not be shattering records at a breakneck speed, it has achieved a significant milestone within the franchise itself.

With its tenth-day collections, the female cop threequel officially surpassed the lifetime collections of the film that started it all. Mardaani was released in 2014, ended its theatrical run at 36 crore. Meanwhile, the latest instalment stands at a total net collection of 36.55 crore.*

Mardaani 3 Box Office Day 10 Estimates

As per the early trends, Mardaani 3 on the second Sunday, February 8, earned in the range of 4 – 4.5 crore. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 24.5% on its second Sunday, promising that the audience in metros is still showing up for this Rani Mukerji film.

2nd Highest Grossing Film Of The Franchise!

By surpassing Mardaani’s lifetime net collection in India, the threequel is now the second-highest-grossing film of the franchise. The franchise in total has touched the 120 crore mark.

Here is how the franchise stands currently:

Mardaani 2: 47.51 crore Mardaani 3: 36.55 crore (in 10 days) Mardaani: 36 crore

The next big target for the film is obviously hitting the 47.51 crore mark set by Mardaani 2. While the 11-crore gap is bridgeable, the film will need to maintain a very strong grip during the weekdays to claim the top spot in the franchise. If it manages to do so, Rani Mukerji’s franchise will silently cross the 130 crore mark at the box office as well!

* denotes estimated numbers

