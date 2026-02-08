Chiranjeevi knocked the ball out of the park with his Telugu action comedy, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. He delivered the first 200 crore grosser of Tollywood in 2026. The race is still not over as Anil Ravipudi’s directorial is very near to its one last possible target. Scroll below for the day 27 worldwide report.

Enjoys the fourth weekend boost

While The Raja Saab failed, Nayanthara co-starrer is still facing competition from Anaganaga Oka Raju, Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi and Nari Nari Naduma Murari. Despite entering its fourth week, it is maintaining a fantastic hold. According to Sacnilk, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu earned 54 lakh on day 27. It saw a 12.5% growth during the last 24 hours.

The overall box office collection in India has come to 211.37 crore net, which is approximately 249.41 crore in gross total. Chiranjeevi starrer was mounted on an expensive budget of 200 crore. In 27 days, the makers have registered returns of 11.37 crore. A plus affair!

Here’s the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 (11-day) – 179.15 crore

Week 2 – 22.8 crore

Week 3 – 8.36 crore

Day 26 – 48 lakh

Day 27 – 54 lakh

Total – 211.37 crore

On track to surpass its last worldwide target!

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has grossed 292.16 crore gross at the worldwide box office. This includes 42.75 crore gross from its overseas run. Chiranjeevi starrer is now only 2.19 crore away from crossing the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025. The title is held by none other than Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG, which concluded its global lifetime at 294.35 crore gross.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Summary Day 27

Budget: 200 crore

India net: 211.37 crore

ROI: 11.37 crores

India gross: 249.41 crores

Overseas gross: 42.75 crores

Worldwide gross: 292.16 crores

Verdict: Plus

