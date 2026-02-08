Abhiraj Minawala’s directorial Mardaani 3 seems to be picking up the pace during its second weekend. The action thriller has enjoyed an unexpected 79% growth on Saturday. With that, it has made an official entry into Rani Mukerji’s top 10 highest-grossing films worldwide. Scroll below for the day 9 report!

Mardaani 3 Domestic Box Office Collection

According to the official figures, Mardaani 3 has accumulated 3.85 crore on day 9. It gave a good fight to its competitor, Border 2, bringing in slightly lower collections. The word-of-mouth is improving, which is driving respectable footfalls to theatres.

The cumulative total in India has surged to 32.55 crore after 9 days. Rani Mukerji’s threequel is made on a budget of 60 crore. YRF has recovered 54% of its total investments so far. The action thriller must now maintain a steady pace to achieve the success tag in its lifetime. Including GST, the gross earnings currently stand at 38.40 crore.

Take a look at the revised box office breakdown here (India net collection):

Week 1: 26.55 crore

Day 8: 2.15 crore

Day 9: 3.85 crore

Total: 32.55 crore

Enters Rani Mukerji’s top 10 worldwide grossers

At the overseas box office, Mardaani 3 has accumulated 8 crore gross. Combined with the domestic gross, the worldwide total comes to 46.40 crore. The 2026 action thriller has now surpassed Dil Bole Hadippa (44.49 crore) to enter Rani Mukerji’s top 10 highest-grossing films globally. Today, it will surpass Mangal Pandey and take over the 9th spot.

Check out Rani Mukerji’s top 10 highest-grossing films at the worldwide box office:

Hichki: 208.73 crore Talaash: 180.83 crore Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna: 110.26 crore Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: 91.08 crore Ta Ra Rum Pum: 69.15 crore Mardaani 2: 67.12 crore Bunty Aur Babli: 62.74 crore Mardaani: 59.55 crore Mangal Pandey: 51.35 crore Mardaani 3: 46.40 crore

Mardaani 3 Worldwide Box Office Day 9 Summary

Budget – 60 crore

India net – 32.55 crore

India gross – 38.40 crore

Overseas gross – 8 crore

Worldwide gross – 46.40 crore

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 16: Only 49% Jump In Last 24 Hours, ‘Hit’ Verdict Out Of Reach For Sunny Deol & Gang?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News