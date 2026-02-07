Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta have arrived on the big screens with their crime drama, Vadh 2. Jaspal Singh Sandhu’s directorial has made a fair start at the Indian box office, considering competition from Border 2, Dhurandhar, and other releases. But the good news is, it has made a 400% higher opening than its predecessor. Scroll below for the details!

Vadh 2 Box Office Collection Day 1

The ticket windows are congested due to multiple releases. Apart from Border 2 and Dhurandhar, Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3, and Jaaved Jaaferi’s Mayasabha are also competing at the box office. Despite a limited screen count, Vadh 2 made a decent start at the Indian box office, collecting 50 lakh on day 1, as per estimates.

Word of mouth is favorable, but Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta have a stronger pull in the OTT space. Here’s hoping Vadh 2 turns the tables and emerges as a big box office success! Including taxes, the gross earnings have landed at 59 lakh on the opening day.

Vadh 2 vs Vadh Box Office Day 1

Back in 2022, Vadh had made a lukewarm start at the ticket windows, collecting only 10 lakh on its day 1. The awareness was low, and it soon made its way out of theatres.

In comparison, Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra’s sequel has made a 400% higher opening, which is a very good sign. Interestingly, the OG film had collected only 60 lakh in its domestic lifetime. Luv Films‘ 2026 production is all set to surpass that mark within 48 hours of its theatrical release. All eyes are now on its momentum during the opening weekend.

Vadh 2 Box Office Day 1 Summary

India net: 50 lakh

India gross: 59 lakh

