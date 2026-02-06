Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta have reunited for Vadh 2, which released in theatres today, i.e, on February 6, 2026. Jaspal Singh Sandhu’s crime drama has opened to raving reviews from critics as well as audiences. It could emerge as the highest-grossing film in the franchise within 24 hours of its box office run. Scroll below for the day 1 prediction!

Vadh 2 is a word-of-mouth dependent affair

Both Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra have emerged as big stars on the OTT. However, they’re yet to build a box office pull. Of late, we’ve seen many small-budgeted Indian films shine bright in theatres with their strong content. Here’s hoping Luv Films‘ latest production will soon join the league.

It is also worth noting that Vadh 2 will be allotted limited screens, which is a major drawback. The Hindi crime drama will compete with Border 2, Dhurandhar, Mardaani 3, and Mayasabha for footfalls. That’s not it; it has limited time to build a niche, as O’Romeo and other Valentine’s Day releases will also join the battle in a week. The obstacles are many, but as they say, content is king! Fingers crossed!

Vadh 2 Box Office Day 1 Prediction

Going by the current trends, Vadh 2 could open in the range of 50-75 lakhs at the Indian box office. The most exciting part is that Neena Gupta & Sanjay Mishra could easily surpass the OG 2022 Vadh’s lifetime of 60 lakhs, within 24 hours of the big release. The morning occupancies were decent considering the competition. Here’s hoping the spot bookings will improve, considering the early reviews are favorable. All eyes on the evening and night shows!

More about Vadh 2

Released on February 6, 2026, the ensemble cast also features Kumud Mishra, Yogita Bihani, Akshay Dogra, and Shilpa Shukla, among others. Jaspal Singh Sandhu has returned to his directorial seat for the crime drama produced under Luv Ranjan’s Luv Films.

