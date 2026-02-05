Mardaani 3 is competing with Border 2 at the box office. It is a day away from concluding its first week, and the momentum has been decent. The Bollywood action thriller is now aiming to enter the top 10 highest-grossing films of Rani Mukerji globally. But before that, it has surpassed her 3 big releases. Scroll below for the day 6 update!

Will it clock the 10 crore mark overseas?

Abhiraj Minawala’s directorial is maintaining a steady pace at the overseas box office. There’s competition from Border 2 and Dhurandhar, but it’s still driving decent footfalls. In 6 days, Mardaani 3 has accumulated 8 crore gross, as per estimates. The second weekend is around the corner, which should boost the earnings and push it into the double-digit club.

Chasing the 50 crore milestone worldwide

Rani Mukerji’s 2026 release has grossed 28.96 crores in India in 6 days. The expectations were much higher, but the mixed word-of-mouth has impacted the run, along with competition from Border 2, Dhurandhar, Mayasabha, and other releases.

The worldwide box office collection of Mardaani 3 stands at 36.96 crores. It is on track to enter Rani Mukerji’s top 10 highest-grossing films by surpassing the global lifetime of Dil Bole Hadippa (44.49 crores). But before that, the action thriller has surpassed 3 of her previous releases – Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway (36.53 crores), Laaga Chunari Mein Daag (36.68 crores), and Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic (36.93 crores).

In the next two days, it will leave behind her other biggies, including Chalte Chalte (40.09), Black (40.18 crores), and Hum Tum (41.07 crores), among others.

Mardaani 3 Worldwide Box Office Day 6 Summary

India net – 24.55 crores

India gross – 28.96 crores

Overseas gross – 8 crores

Worldwide gross – 36.96 crores

