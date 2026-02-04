Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna’s Dhurandhar is now streaming on OTT. In the usual scenario, that impacts the box office run. But even in the 9th week, the Bollywood spy action thriller continues to attract footfalls. Not to forget, there’s also competition from Border 2 and Mardaani 3. Aditya Dhar’s directorial is now aiming to achieve its last target. Scroll below for the day 61 update!
Dhurandhar completes over 60 days in theatres
Content is king in today’s time, and Dhurandhar is the biggest example. Made on a budget of 225 crores, it has earned over 4X collections in India alone. According to estimates, the Ranveer Singh starrer earned 12 lakhs on day 61.
The cumulative total at the Indian box office has surged to 893.36 crores net. It is the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time. Sadly, the spy action thriller will miss out on the 900 crore club, but we’re confident that Dhurandhar 2 will achieve the milestone, as it is already enjoying massive hype!
Trending
Here’s a detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):
- Week 1 – 218 crores
- Week 2 – 261.5 crores
- Week 3 – 189.3 crores
- Week 4 – 115.7 crores
- Week 5 – 56.35 crores
- Week 6 – 28.95 crores
- Week 7 – 16.25 crores
- Week 8 – 5.95 crores
- Weekend 9 – 1.1 crore
- Day 60 – 12 lakhs
- Day 61 – 12 lakhs
Total – 893.36 crores
One last target: 30 lakhs in 48 hours!
In 5 days of its 9th week, Dhurandhar has amassed 1.34 crores in India. It has already recorded the 3rd highest Week 9 collections. Aditya Dhar’s film still has 48 hours and needs 30 lakhs to beat Uri: The Surgical Strike and gain the #1 spot.
Check out the highest 9th week collection in Hindi cinema (India net):
- Uri: The Surgical Strike: 1.64 crores
- Dhurandhar: 1.34 crore (5 days)
- Pushpa: The Rise (Hindi): 1.39 crores
Dhurandhar Box Office Summary (61 days)
- Budget – 225 crores
- India net – 893.36 crores
- India gross – 1054.16 crores
- ROI – 296.94%
- Overseas gross – 299 crores
- Worldwide gross – 1353.16 crores
- Verdict: Super–Duper Hit
Advertisement
Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!
Must Read: Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office: To End Its Run As 7th Highest-Grossing Telugu Film Post-COVID
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News