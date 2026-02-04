Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna’s Dhurandhar is now streaming on OTT. In the usual scenario, that impacts the box office run. But even in the 9th week, the Bollywood spy action thriller continues to attract footfalls. Not to forget, there’s also competition from Border 2 and Mardaani 3. Aditya Dhar’s directorial is now aiming to achieve its last target. Scroll below for the day 61 update!

Dhurandhar completes over 60 days in theatres

Content is king in today’s time, and Dhurandhar is the biggest example. Made on a budget of 225 crores, it has earned over 4X collections in India alone. According to estimates, the Ranveer Singh starrer earned 12 lakhs on day 61.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office has surged to 893.36 crores net. It is the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time. Sadly, the spy action thriller will miss out on the 900 crore club, but we’re confident that Dhurandhar 2 will achieve the milestone, as it is already enjoying massive hype!

Here’s a detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 – 218 crores

Week 2 – 261.5 crores

Week 3 – 189.3 crores

Week 4 – 115.7 crores

Week 5 – 56.35 crores

Week 6 – 28.95 crores

Week 7 – 16.25 crores

Week 8 – 5.95 crores

Weekend 9 – 1.1 crore

Day 60 – 12 lakhs

Day 61 – 12 lakhs

Total – 893.36 crores

One last target: 30 lakhs in 48 hours!

In 5 days of its 9th week, Dhurandhar has amassed 1.34 crores in India. It has already recorded the 3rd highest Week 9 collections. Aditya Dhar’s film still has 48 hours and needs 30 lakhs to beat Uri: The Surgical Strike and gain the #1 spot.

Check out the highest 9th week collection in Hindi cinema (India net):

Uri: The Surgical Strike: 1.64 crores Dhurandhar: 1.34 crore (5 days) Pushpa: The Rise (Hindi): 1.39 crores

Dhurandhar Box Office Summary (61 days)

Budget – 225 crores

India net – 893.36 crores

India gross – 1054.16 crores

ROI – 296.94%

Overseas gross – 299 crores

Worldwide gross – 1353.16 crores

Verdict: Super–Duper Hit

