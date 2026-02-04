Bollywood’s Republic Day 2026 release, Border 2, is on a record-breaking spree. With every passing day, the epic action war drama is surpassing big-budget films at the worldwide box office. Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan starrer has now left behind Shah Rukh Khan’s Chennai Express. Scroll below for the day 12 global collection!

It’s Sunny Deol vs Salman Khan overseas

In its second week, Anurag Singh’s directorial is enjoying a steady run overseas. It has accumulated 51 crore gross in 12 days. Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty co-starrer is now aiming to surpass the international lifetime of Salman Khan’s Sikandar (58 crores). Post that, it will target Gadar 2, which concluded its journey at 65.10 crores.

Beats Chennai Express worldwide!

Border 2 has amassed 315.10 crores net in India, which is approximately 371.81 crores in gross earnings. It was made on a budget of 275 crores. Despite the huge budget, it emerged as a success, and the makers are already minting profits. Combined with the overseas run, its worldwide total surges to 422.81 crore gross.

With that, Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh’s epic war action drama has surpassed the global lifetime of Shah Rukh Khan’s Chennai Express (422 crores). It has also left behind Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (421.22 crores).

Its next target is Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra (430.24 crores), post which it will aim for the 450 crore milestone!

Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 12

India net – 315.1 crores

India gross – 371.81 crores

Overseas gross – 51 crores

Worldwide gross – 422.81 crores

More about the Border sequel

The ensemble cast also features Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana. It is produced by T-Series and JP Films and was released in theatres worldwide on January 23, 2026.

