The much-awaited moment is here! For a while now, Sunny Deol’s Border 2 has been chasing his last blockbuster Gadar 2 in morning occupancy. It has finally gained victory, courtesy of the Republic Day holiday. A bumper day is on the cards at the box office. Below are the exciting updates on day 4.

Border 2 Box Office Day 4 Morning Occupancy

Word of mouth is excellent, leading to impressive ticket sales on BookMyShow. Even the advance booking trends for Republic Day surpassed expectations. The streak of success continues as Border 2 has registered a morning occupancy of 40.39% on day 4, according to Sacnilk.

It has continued to show an upward trend, with another jump, compared to the 31.46% occupancy during the morning shows on the first Sunday. The admissions will only get better during the afternoon and evening shows, setting the stage for another 50 crore+ day at the Indian box office.

Check out the detailed day-wise morning occupancy at the Indian box office:

Day 1: 19.51%

Day 2: 15.51% (-20.50%)

Day 3: 31.46% (+102%)

Day 4: 40.39% (+28.38%)

Border 2 vs Gadar 2 Box Office

Sunny Deol’s 2023 blockbuster Gadar 2 created mayhem at the box office. Despite a clash with OMG 2, it attracted impressive footfalls in its first weekend.

On day 4, which was a regular working Monday, Gadar 2 had registered a morning occupancy of 25.66%. Courtesy of the Republic Day holiday, Sunny Deol has finally been able to dominate his last biggie. It will also bring in a better Monday collection as Ameesha Patel co-starrer had brought in 38.70 crores net.

It will now be interesting to see how Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh’s co-starrer fares during the regular working days. The odds have been in favor so far, and Bollywood may be gearing up to witness another big blockbuster after Dhurandhar.

