Republic Day is yet to arrive, but Border 2 is already achieving milestones at the worldwide box office! Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty’s collaboration is striking the right chords with the audience. The epic war action drama has entered the 100 crore globally and joined the league of Gadar 2. Scroll below for the day 2 update!

Leads the race against Gadar 2 overseas

Anurag Singh’s directorial made a notable debut at the overseas box office. It surpassed the opening-day collection of Sunny Deol‘s last blockbuster, Gadar 2. Border 2 continues to take the lead as the international total has surged to 14.43 crore gross after two days.

Gadar 2 had collected 10 crore gross in the first two days. The Republic Day 2026 release is performing at a much-improved pace. With a 4-day extended weekend, it could achieve new milestones for Sunny Deol.

Enters the 100 crore club worldwide!

In only 48 hours, Anurag Singh’s film has entered the 100 crore club. In two days of its worldwide run, Border 2 has accumulated 100.20 crore gross. This includes 72.69 crores net, which is about 85.77 crores gross from the domestic run. The epic war action drama is the first Bollywood film of 2026 to clock a century globally, which deserves to be celebrated.

Gadar 2 had grossed 108.15 crore gross in the first two days. Sunny Deol’s Republic Day 2026 release has joined its league, with neck-to-neck competition.

Border 2 is Sunny Deol’s fourth film ever to enter the 100 crore club worldwide. The first three were Gadar 2 (685.19 crores), Gadar (133.12 crores), and Jaat (120.60 crores).

Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 2 Summary

India net: 72.69 crores

India gross: 85.77 crores

Overseas gross: 14.43 crores

Worldwide gross: 100.20 crores

