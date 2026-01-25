Border 2 is maintaining a fantastic momentum at the Indian box office. Anurag Singh’s epic war action film continued the 30 crore+ streak on Saturday. Within 48 hours, it has also emerged as Sunny Deol’s 4th highest-grossing film in history. Scroll below for a detailed day 2 report!

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 2

Only the sky is the limit in Bollywood, with little to no competition. The official figures are out and Border 2 has collected 40.59 crores on day 2. It saw a further improvement of 26% from the opening day of 32.10 crores. Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty starrer is now dominating the ticket windows, stealing the limelight from Dhurandhar.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office stands at 72.69 crores net after 2 days. Border 2 is reportedly mounted on a massive budget of 275 crores. Within 48 hours, the makers have recovered 26% of the total investments. It must maintain a strong hold to achieve the success tag in its lifetime. Including taxes, the gross total has reached 85.77 crores.

Here’s a day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 32.10 crores

Day 2: 40.59 crores

Total: 72.69 crores

Emerges as Sunny Deol’s 4th highest-grosser in India

In the last 24 hours, the Republic Day 2026 release has surpassed the lifetime of not one or two, but 4 highest-grossers of Sunny Deol. It left behind Singh Saab The Great, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, Border, and Yamla Pagla Deewana to rank as his 4th highest-grossing film at the domestic box office.

Today, it will officially take over the 2nd spot by surpassing Gadar and Jaat.

Take a look at Sunny Deol’s highest-grossing films at the Indian box office (net collection):

Gadar 2 (2023): 525.50 crores Jaat (2025): 90.34 crores Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001): 76.88 crores Border 2 (2026): 72.69 crores (2 days) Yamla Pagla Deewana (2011): 55 crores Border (1997): 39.45 crores Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 (2013): 36.8 crores Singh Saab The Great (2013): 36 crores The Hero: The Love Story Of A Spy (2003): 26.22 crores Indian (2001): 24.21 crores

Border 2 Box Office Summary (2 days)

Budget: 275 crores

India net: 72.69 crores

Budget recovery: 26%

India gross: 85.77 crores

