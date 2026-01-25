Sunny Deol-led Border 2 picked up brilliantly on its second day, and now, it will go a notch higher on its first Sunday, day 3. Yes, you read right! The film will see a solid jump today, according to the advance booking trend. On Saturday, the magnum opus had touched the 15 crore mark at the Indian box office through pre-sales alone, and for today, it has gone well beyond the 20 crore mark. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The Bollywood epic war film has struck the right chords with the masses, as reflected at ticket windows. It has created urgency among the audience, which has fuelled pre-sales response. Surprisingly, the film is also doing well in big cities beyond B and C centers, thanks to mostly favorable word of mouth.

Sells over 7 lakh tickets

Coming to the advance booking update, Border 2 had sold a huge 7.5 lakh+ tickets for day 3, including 2.9 lakh+ tickets from national cinema chains (PVR Inox and Cinepolis). In PVR, the film witnessed a sale of around 1.5 lakh tickets, followed by PVR’s 1 lakh tickets. In Cinepolis, it sold over 40K tickets. Compared to 4.68 lakh+ tickets, the film has witnessed a massive jump.

Over 50% jump at the Indian box office

In terms of collection, Border 2 has grossed 24.02 crores (excluding blocked seats) at the Indian box office through day 3 pre-sales, which is massive. Compared to yesterday’s 15.34 crores, the film witnessed a surge of 56.58%, clearly showing that content is being appreciated and there’s genuine interest on the ground.

Likely to challenge Dhurandhar’s day 3

With 24.02 crore gross from pre-sales alone, the Sunny Deol starrer is all set for a mad Sunday, and with tomorrow being Republic Day, it aims to touch the 45 crore mark on day 3. On its first Sunday, Dhurandhar earned 44.8 crore net, and it seems that Sunny’s magic might take the Border sequel past this number.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Tollywood Box Office Report 2025: Another 2000 Crore+ Year With OG & Sankranthiki Vasthunam Contributing A Cumulative 440 Crore+

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News