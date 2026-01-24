2025 wasn’t big for Tollywood, but it remained consistent in comparison to 2024. In fact, there was a marginal jump. There were several major releases with immense potential, but they failed to score big. Films like Kingdom, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Akhanda 2, and Game Changer couldn’t meet expectations, but on the other hand, films like Sankranthiki Vasthunam and OG contributed well, helping cross the 2300 crore mark at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

2025 was slightly better than 2024

Overall, the Telugu film industry grossed 2,377 crores at the Indian box office in 2025, as per Ormax. As compared to 2024’s 2,348 crores, there was a slight jump of 1.23%. In 2024, the presence of biggies like Pushpa 2 and Kalki 2898 AD pushed the collection ahead of 2000 crores. Last year, there were no such big money spinners; still, a marginal jump was seen.

Out of all releases, only two films grossed over 200 crores at the Indian box office: Sankranthiki Vasthunam (220.62 crores) and OG (229.1 crores). Game Changer grossed 154.81 crores, while the remaining films were below 150 crores. In a way, it is good because the industry wasn’t dependent on a select few big films, and the cumulative collection was also supported by mid-sized/small films.

Take a look at the top 10 Tollywood grossers of 2025 in India (gross):

OG – 229.1 crores Sankranthiki Vasthunam – 220.62 crores Game Changer – 154.81 crores Mirai – 111.93 crores Daaku Maharaaj – 107.65 crores Kuberaa – 107.26 crores Akhanda 2 – 111.51 crores Hari Hara Veera Mallu – 102.95 crores HIT: The Third Case – 95.54 crores Thandel – 77.95 crores

Decline in footfalls

Interestingly, even though collections jumped a bit last year, footfalls declined compared to 2024. It clearly means that a significant chunk of the collection, especially for big films, was supported by higher ATPs (average ticket prices). This is not a good picture as, along with higher ATPs, a growth in footfalls is also needed. An ideal situation would be limiting the ticket hikes, especially for tentpole films.

