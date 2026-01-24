Right from the first promo, The Raja Saab looked like an underwhelming affair. Still, the presence of Prabhas and Sanjay Dutt was expected to draw some footfalls in the Hindi market. Unfortunately, it has concluded its theatrical run prematurely after just two weeks and has earned a dismal total. In fact, the film has ended its domestic journey as Prabhas’ second-lowest-grossing film at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

The Tollywood fantasy-horror-comedy entertainer was released on January 9. It opened to poor reviews from critics, and the same was the reception among the audience. Still, the face value of the Baahubali star attracted a fair share of audiences during the opening weekend, but thereafter, it was a freefall, leading to a disastrous lifetime collection.

How much did The Raja Saab (Hindi) earn at the Indian box office?

The Raja Saab (Hindi) opened at 6 crores, and in its lifetime run, it multiplied that underwhelming number only 4 times. As per the final collection update, the film has ended its run at 24.17 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 28.52 crore gross. It’s a major setback for Prabhas, who was coming off the grand success of Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi).

Concludes as Prabhas’ 2nd lowest-grosser post-COVID

With a lifetime collection of 24.17 crores, The Raja Saab has ended its run as Prabhas’ second-lowest-grossing film in Hindi. It just avoided securing the lowest spot by surpassing Radhe Shyam (19.25 crores).

Take a look at the domestic run of Prabhas’ Hindi releases (highest to lowest):

Baahubali 2 – 511 crores Kalki 2898 AD – 295 crores Salaar – 152 crores Saaho – 149 crore Adipurush – 147 crores Baahubali – 120 crores The Raja Saab – 24.17 crores Radhe Shyam – 19.25 crores

More about the film

Directed by Maruthi, the Tollywood magnum opus also stars Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, and Zarina Wahab in key roles. It is produced by T. G. Vishwa Prasad, Krithi Prasad, and Ishan Saksena under the banner of People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment. It was reportedly made at a budget of 400 crores.

