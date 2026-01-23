The Raja Saab has concluded its second-week run at the Indian box office with a disastrous total. Riding on Prabhas’ stardom, the film registered a solid start, but from the second day onward, it witnessed a decline and raked in a disappointing first-week collection. Things became worse in the second week as less than 13 crores came, leading to a total of less than 150 crores. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The Raja Saab ends its week 2 on a poor note!

The Tollywood fantasy-horror-comedy film was released on January 9. Backed by strong pre-sales, it scored a solid 62.9 crores (including paid previews) on the opening day. However, since reviews from critics and audience feedback were poor, the film failed to maintain the momentum. Still, due to Prabhas’ star power and the Sankranti festive season, it earned 130.25 crores in its opening week, according to Sacnilk.

In the second week, The Raja Saab witnessed a brutal 90.35% drop and earned just 12.56 crores. Overall, it has earned an estimated 142.81 crore net at the Indian box office in 14 days, which equals 168.51 crore gross. From the present position, it is heading towards a lifetime total of less than 150 crore net.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 130.25 crores

Week 2 – 12.56 crores

Total – 142.81 crores

If calculated, The Raja Saab earned only 79.91 crore net in the next 13 days after a start of 62.9 crores, thus speaking volumes of its disastrous run in India.

Box office verdict

Reportedly, the Prabhas starrer was made on a budget of 400 crores. Against this cost, it has earned only 142.81 crore net so far, thus recovering only 35.7% of the budget. Since the film won’t be able to make 50% recovery in its lifetime, it has secured a flop verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 400 crores

India net collection – 142.81 crores

Recovery – 35.7%

Verdict – Flop

