Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil, starring Jiiva in the lead role, has completed its 8-day extended first week at the worldwide box office on a winning note. After the failure of Parasakthi and Vaa Vaathiyaar, all eyes were set on the performance of the latest Tamil political satire, and thankfully, it turned out to be a successful outing. Made on a modest budget of 10 crores, the film has already crossed the 25 crore mark globally. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil earn at the worldwide box office in 8 days?

The Kollywood political satire was released on January 15. It opened to mostly positive reviews from critics and received favorable word of mouth. On top of that, it benefited from the Pongal festive season, resulting in good numbers. As per the latest update, the film has earned an estimated 83 lakh on its day 8 domestically, pushing the tally to 19.63 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 23.16 crore gross. Overseas, it has earned 2.8 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 8-day worldwide box office collection stands at 25.96 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 19.63 crores

India gross – 23.16 crores

Overseas gross – 2.8 crores

Worldwide gross – 25.96 crores

It’s Jiiva’s 2nd highest-grossing film post-COVID!

With 25.96 crores, Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil has become Jiiva’s second-highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era, in a span of the first extended week. 83 to stay at the top with a collection of 184.36 crore gross.

Take a look at Jiiva’s top 5 grossers post-COVID at the worldwide box office (gross):

83 – 184.36 crores Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil – 25.96 crores (8 days) Black – 13.25 crores Yatra 2 – 8.03 crores Aghathiyaa – 3.7 crores

More about the film

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil is directed by Nithish Sahadev and produced by Kannan Ravi (Kannan Ravi Productions). It also stars Prathana Nathan, Thambi Ramaiah, and Ilavarasu. The music is composed by Vishnu Vijay.

