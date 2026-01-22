Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil, starring Jiiva, Prathana Nathan, and Thambi Ramaiah, emerged as a clean success even before completing a week, and now, it is inches away from securing a hit verdict at the Indian box office. Thanks to its modest budget and consistent footfall, the film has already made healthy returns, and it will soon achieve 100% returns. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 7!

How much did Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil earn at the Indian box office in 7 days?

Speaking about the latest collection update, the Kollywood political satire earned 1.05 crores on its first Wednesday, day 7, as per Sacnilk. Compared to day 6’s 1.25 crores, it’s a drop of just 16%, thus maintaining a good hold. Overall, it has earned 18.8 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 22.18 crore gross.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 1.5 crores

Day 2 – 2.9 crores

Day 3 – 5.3 crores

Day 4 – 5.15 crores

Day 5 – 1.65 crores

Day 6 – 1.25 crores

Day 7 – 1.05 crores

Total – 18.8 crores

All set to become a clean hit!

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil was made on a budget of just 10 crores, and it needed a net collection of 20 crores to become a hit. As we can see, it has already 18.8 crores and needs only 1.2 crores more to secure a hit verdict, as per Koimoi’s parameters. The feat will be achieved by day 9. Once it achieves the feat, the Jiiva starrer will become Kollywood’s first hit of 2026.

With a budget of 10 crores, Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil has made a return on investment (ROI) of 8.8 crores. Calculated further, it equals 88% returns. With such returns, it has already secured a plus verdict.

Box office summary:

Budget – 10 crores

India net collection – 18.8 crores

ROI – 18.8 crores

ROI% – 88%

Verdict – Plus

More about the film

The political satire also stars Ilavarasu, Meenakshi Dinesh, Amith Mohan Rajeshwari, and Anuraj OB. It is directed by Nithish Sahadev and produced by Kannan Ravi (Kannan Ravi Productions). It was released on January 15.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 48: 900 Crore Club Out Of Reach For Ranveer Singh’s Film?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News