Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil, starring Jiiva, Prathana Nathan, and Thambi Ramaiah in key roles, has recovered its entire budget in the first four days. Yes, you read that right! The film has made 100% recovery and has made some returns at the Indian box office, becoming a clean success. With this, Kollywood has got its first successful film of 2026, bringing much-needed relief after the failures of Parasakthi and Vaa Vaathiyaar and the postponement of Jana Nayagan. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil earn at the Indian box office in 4 days?

The Tamil political satire has been enjoying favorable word of mouth among the ticket-buying audience. After a good start, it picked up brilliantly and raked in a solid sum. On day 1, it earned 1.5 crores, followed by day 2’s 2.9 crores. On day 3, it earned 5.3 crores. On day 4, it maintained a firm hold and added 5.15 crores to the kitty, despite an expected drop in night shows’ occupancy. Overall, it scored an impressive 14.85 crore net during its extended opening weekend, as per Sacnilk. It equals 17.52 crore gross.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 1.5 crores

Day 2 – 2.9 crores

Day 3 – 5.3 crores

Day 4 – 5.15 crores

Total – 14.85 crores

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil is now a success!

Made on a modest budget of 10 crores, Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil has already earned 14.85 crores, making a return on investment (ROI) of 4.85 crores. If calculated, it equals 48.5% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a plus verdict, making it a clean box office success. To secure a hit verdict, the film needs to make 100% returns, which will happen at a net collection of 20 crores. The feat is likely to be achieved in the next two days.

For Kollywood, Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil has become the first successful film of 2026, and this success has come at the right time as two big releases, Parasakthi and Vaa Vaathiyaar, failed to make any impact.

Box office summary:

Budget – 10 crores

India net collection – 14.85 crores

ROI – 4.85 crores

ROI% – 48.5%

Verdict – Plus

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 10: To End Its Run As Prabhas’ 2nd Lowest-Grossing Film Since Baahubali

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News