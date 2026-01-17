Sivakarthikeyan is in for another disappointment after Madharaasi. One could blame his big-budget films, which have been failing to impress audiences and incurring major losses for producers. His 2026 Pongal release Parasakthi has concluded its opening week at the box office. Scroll below for the latest report!

How much did Parasakthi earn in its first week?

According to Sacnilk, Sudha Kongara’s directorial earned 5 crores on day 7. Thanks to the Pongal holidays, it has been able to witness some improvement in box office collection. Lack of competition is also helping Parasakthi stay afloat at the ticket windows.

The overall earnings at the Indian box office conclude at 41.25 crores after the opening week. It is an underwhelming total, considering the massive budget of 150 crores. Only 27.5% of the investments have been recovered so far. While the success verdict is out of question, it is to be seen how much deficit it incurs in its lifetime.

Check out the detailed day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:

Day 1: 12.50 crores

Day 2: 10.10 crores

Day 3: 3 crores

Day 4: 2.6 crores

Day 5: 2.55 crores

Day 6: 5.5 crores

Day 7: 5 crores

Total: 41.25 crores

Fails to enter top 3 opening weeks of Sivakarthikeyan (post-COVID)

Sivakarthikeyan starrer has witnessed an underwhelming first week at the Indian box office. Parasakthi could only surpass Maaveeran to score his 4th-highest opening week in the post-COVID era. It is only ahead of Doctor (37.49 crores).

Check out the opening week collections of Sivakarthikeyan at the post-COVID box office:

Amaran – 114.85 crores Madharaasi – 49.02 crores Don – 45.13 crores Parasakthi – 41.25 crores Maaveeran – 39.45 crores Doctor – 37.49 crores

Parasakthi Box Office Summary Day 7

Budget: 150 crores

India net: 41.25 crores

Budget recovery: 27.5%

India gross: 48.67 crores

Overseas gross: 21.15 crores

Worldwide gross: 69.82 crores

