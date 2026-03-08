Goat is unstoppable at the box office, grossing solid numbers in North America despite losing a significant number of screens. It is on track to beat the worldwide haul of a superhero animation. Its box-office run could be hampered by Hoppers’ release, which is also an animated family movie. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The sports animation is on track to hit the $150 million mark worldwide this weekend. Made on a production cost of $80 million, the film must earn $200 million at the box office to break even and move on to profitable ground. The animated feature is steadily moving towards its ultimate goal of breaking even worldwide.

How much has Goat earned at the domestic box office on its 4th Friday?

According to Box Office Mojo, Goat collected solid numbers at the domestic box office on its 4th Friday. It has solid legs in its home turf, as the film has dropped by only 43.6% from last Friday, despite losing 404 theaters on Friday. Therefore, the domestic total for the film has reached $78.7 million.

On track to hit $150 million mark worldwide

It is performing steadily at the international box office as well. Adding the domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide total hits $135.2 million cume. Goat is projected to hit $150 million milestone this weekend.

Set to beat Dog Man’s worldwide haul soon

2025’s Dog Man is a superhero comedy film by DreamWorks Animation based on the children’s graphic novel series. Directed by Peter Hastings, the film was a financial success, grossing $146.0 million worldwide. Now, Goat is less than $12 million away from surpassing the global haul of Dog Man. Since Goat is an original script, while Dog Man has an established fan base, it will be a symbolic win for Goat.

Box office summary

Domestic – $78.7 million

International – $56.5 million

Worldwide – $135.2 million

