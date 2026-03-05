Wuthering Heights is achieving significant box-office milestones despite mixed reviews. It is now inches away from outgrossing the original sports animation, Goat, at the domestic box office. It has been experiencing friendly fire from other releases at the box office, but is still in the top 3 of the domestic box office rankings. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Wuthering Heights at the domestic box office after 19 days

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi starrer erotic romance drama is tracking to hit the $100 million mark at the North American box office. The movie collected $990k on its third discounted Tuesday. It declined 50% from last Tuesday and remained at #3 in the domestic box office rankings. After 19 days, the domestic total of the film stands at $73.7 million.

Set to outgross Goat as 2026’s top grosser at the domestic box office

Goat is an animated film and is also running in the theaters alongside Wuthering Heights. Both films were released on the same day, and the gap between them at the domestic box office is very small. According to Box Office Mojo’s latest data, Goat grossed $75.8 million domestically.

Goat emerged as the highest-grossing film of 2026 at the North American box office, but its crown seems in danger now. The Margot Robbie-led film is less than $3 million away from outgrossing the domestic haul of Goat as the new top-grossing film of 2026.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2026 domestically

Goat – $75.8 million Wuthering Heights – $73.7 million Scream 7 – $71.3 million Send Help – $60.6 million Iron Lung – $39.9 million Crime 101 – $30.9 million Primate – $25.6 million 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – $25.1 million Mercy – $24.3 million Solo Mio – $17.7 million

This Friday, the period drama is expected to cross the $200 million milestone at the worldwide box office. It has accumulated $123.5 million at the overseas box office, contributing over 62% of the total global share. Wuthering Heights was released on February 13.

Box office summary

Domestic – $73.7 million

International – $123.5 million

Worldwide – $197.2 million

