If you loved the passionate, gothic romance of Margot Robbie’s Wuthering Heights (based on the 1847 novel by Emily Brontë), then you are likely in good company among fans of romance films led by strong female characters or protagonists. While ‘female-led’ romance films typically center around a woman who drives the emotional core of the story, here are the top 10 highest-grossing movies that fall into this category.

1. Titanic (1997)

Director – James Cameron

– James Cameron Rotten Tomatoes – 88%

– 88% Streaming On – Netflix, Hulu, Paramount+, Prime Video

– Netflix, Hulu, Paramount+, Prime Video Box Office Gross – $2.2 billion

Kate Winslet’s character Rose serves as the emotional anchor of Titanic, and the story is largely told from her perspective. In the film, she falls in love with Jack, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, a young artist she meets aboard the supposedly unsinkable ship. Their romance is put in danger when the Titanic strikes an iceberg.

2. Beauty and the Beast (2017)

Director – Bill Condon

– Bill Condon Rotten Tomatoes – 71%

– 71% Streaming On – Disney+, Prime Video, Apple TV

– Disney+, Prime Video, Apple TV Box Office Gross – $1.2 billion

Beauty and the Beast follows a brave and intelligent young woman named Belle, played by Emma Watson, who is imprisoned in a castle by a mysterious Beast. Despite her fears, she learns to look beyond his frightening appearance and discovers the kind-hearted prince within.

3. The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn- Part 2 (2012)

Director – Bill Condon

– Bill Condon Rotten Tomatoes – 49%

– 49% Streaming On – Prime Video, Apple TV

– Prime Video, Apple TV Box Office Gross – $868.5 million

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 is the fifth and final installment in The Twilight Saga film series. In the film, Bella, played by Kristen Stewart, is now a vampire and joins forces with the Cullens, the werewolves, and other allies to confront the Volturi, who see her half-human, half-vampire child as a potential threat.

4. The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

Director – David Slade

– David Slade Rotten Tomatoes – 46%

– 46% Streaming On – Apple TV

– Apple TV Box Office Gross – $760.6 million

The sequel to The Twilight Saga: New Moon, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, centers on Bella Swan, played by Kristen Stewart, as she faces an emotional conflict between Edward (Robert Pattinson) and Jacob (Taylor Lautner).

5. The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

Director – Chris Weitz

– Chris Weitz Rotten Tomatoes – 28%

– 28% Streaming On – Prime Video, Apple TV

– Prime Video, Apple TV Box Office Gross – $712.1 million

The Twilight Saga: New Moon follows Bella, played by Kristen Stewart, as she grows closer to Jacob (Taylor Lautner), a werewolf, after Edward (Robert Pattinson) leaves her. When Edward later makes a drastic decision, Bella must choose between the two.

6. Mamma Mia! (2008)

Director – Phyllida Lloyd

– Phyllida Lloyd Rotten Tomatoes – 55%

– 55% Streaming On – Prime Video, Apple TV

– Prime Video, Apple TV Box Office Gross – $615 million

Both Amanda Seyfried and Meryl Streep drive the central plot of Mamma Mia!. The story follows Sophie (played by Seyfried), a young bride-to-be who invites three men to her wedding, each of whom could possibly be her real father.

7. Fifty Shades of Grey (2015)

Director – Sam Taylor-Johnson

– Sam Taylor-Johnson Rotten Tomatoes – 25%

– 25% Streaming On – Netflix, Peacock, Prime Video, Apple TV

– Netflix, Peacock, Prime Video, Apple TV Box Office Gross – $569.65 million

Based on E. L. James’ 2011 novel, Fifty Shades of Grey centers on Anastasia “Ana” Steele, played by Dakota Johnson. The film follows the college graduate as she begins a complex relationship with young business magnate Christian Grey.

8. The Little Mermaid (2023)

Director – Rob Marshall

– Rob Marshall Rotten Tomatoes – 67%

– 67% Streaming On – Disney+, Apple TV, Prime Video

– Disney+, Apple TV, Prime Video Box Office Gross – $569.6 million

Halle Bailey plays the mermaid princess Ariel, who is the clear protagonist of The Little Mermaid. Fascinated by the human world, she saves Prince Eric from a shipwreck and later makes a deal with the sea witch Ursula to live on land.

9. La La Land (2016)

Director – Damien Chazelle

– Damien Chazelle Rotten Tomatoes – 91%

– 91% Streaming On – Apple TV, Prime Video

– Apple TV, Prime Video Box Office Gross – $522.3 million

Overview – Emma Stone forms the emotional core of the Oscar-winning film, La La Land. It follows an aspiring actress (Emma Stone) and a struggling jazz pianist (Ryan Gosling) who meet and fall in love while pursuing their dreams in Los Angeles.

10. Ghost (1990)

Director – Jerry Zucker

– Jerry Zucker Rotten Tomatoes – 74%

– 74% Streaming On – Prime Video

– Prime Video Box Office Gross – $505.7 million

Demi Moore plays Molly Jensen, the central character in Ghost. The film follows Sam Wheat (played by Patrick Swayze), a murdered banker whose ghost tries to protect Molly from the man who arranged his death (Tony Goldwyn), with the help of psychic Oda Mae Brown (Whoopi Goldberg).

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

