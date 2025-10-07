Kate Winslet is a renowned film actress known for her powerful performances. She rose to global fame with Titanic and built a remarkable career spanning both blockbuster hits and independent dramas. James Cameron once revealed how Kate used to cry during the filming of Titanic. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Titanic is one of the top 5 biggest blockbusters ever made. Kate as Rose and Leonardo DiCaprio as Jack became memorable. Their chemistry elevated their flawless performances in the movie. Even off the camera, they remain friends throughout the years. The film collected over $2.26 billion at the worldwide box office. It set several records with its box office collections and won major awards in its theatrical run.

When James Cameron praised Kate Winslet’s performance

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times [via Showbiz CheatSheet], James Cameron praised his film’s leading lady, Kate Winslet. He said, “I worked with her face, her image, her voice, 17 hours a day. I don’t want to diminish her potential by calling it a performance of a lifetime, but it’s one of the most amazing performances I’ve ever been a party to.”

Kate Winslet cried for an hour after filming scenes in Titanic – here’s why!

Cameron also revealed Kate Winslet would cry when scenes broke off. The Titanic filmmaker said, “It would not be unusual for Kate, after a really big emotional scene, to go and cry for an hour, just as part of the process.” It’s a deeply emotional film that moves people to tears even now after decades, and it is all because of the actors’ performances.

James Cameron and Kate Winslet reunited again for Avatar: The Way of Water, and its sequel will be released this month. Kate will reportedly reprise her role as Ronal, a free diver of the Metkayina, the clan’s spiritual leader, and the pregnant wife of Tonowari. Avatar: Fire & Ash will be released in December this year.

