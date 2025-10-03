Filmmaker James Cameron is breaking his own rules as he prepares for the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third installment of his ambitious sci-fi epic. Known for avoiding rewatching his own films after release, Cameron admitted he’s been revisiting Avatar: The Way of Water to keep the franchise consistent. The highly anticipated third chapter, Fire and Ash, approaches its December release.

The 2022 sequel, which earned $2.3 billion worldwide, returned to theaters on October 2 ahead of the third film’s release in December. The Way of Water expanded the story of Jake Sully and Neytiri, introducing new characters and emotional stakes that Cameron says will pay off in Fire and Ash.

James Cameron On Rewatching Avatar: The Way Of Water

Speaking to Variety, James Cameron explained his process, “We’re going through the finish of the VFX now — we have been for the last two years, but we’re really coming down to the wire now. I want to be thematically consistent about the way music was used and underscored during dialogue scenes and things like that. So I have rewatched it. It’s a pretty good ride, I have to say.”

Cameron also shared a major change made late in production: bringing back Jake’s legendary Toruk, the massive red flying creature from the original 2009 film. “I’ve always been waiting for the question, ‘Why doesn’t he just go get the big red bird and kill everybody like he used to do?’” Cameron said. “I went, ‘Oh, he’s got to go get the bird.’ I was saving it for a later film. I was like, ‘F*** that! He should get the bird. Get the Toruk.’”

The director rewrote scenes and shot new material around this idea, saying it fits beautifully into Jake’s story arc. It’s a rare peek into Cameron’s ongoing narrative adjustments deep into post-production.

A New Approach To Visual Effects

Behind the scenes, the filmmaker is also reshaping the way his team approaches visual effects. Moving away from a purely technical mindset, Cameron has fostered what he calls a “creative culture” among VFX artists — encouraging them to understand the narrative purpose of each shot. This new approach has led to some shots being approved on first viewing, a rarity in effects-heavy filmmaking.

Most of The Way of Water and Fire and Ash was filmed between 2017 and 2019, meaning the production spanned over half a decade. Cameron admits this creates “a weird cognitive dissonance,” but he remains confident in the material and the evolving storytelling.

What’s Next In Avatar Saga?

Avatar: Fire and Ash is scheduled for release on December 19, 2025. Meanwhile, The Way of Water had a limited one-week theatrical release starting October 2, giving viewers a sneak peek at the next chapter. Disney has also set Avatar 4 and 5 for 2029 and 2031, respectively, continuing James Cameron’s ambitious saga.

