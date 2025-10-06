Avatar: The Way of Water continues to dominate the global box office even three years after its original release in 2022. The film returned to theatres on Friday, October 3, 2025, for its first re-release and has managed to earn remarkable weekend numbers in 2025.

It surpassed the earnings of recent titles such as The Strangers: Chapter 2, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, and Him. It fell only a few thousand dollars short of overtaking Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’s weekend total, proving that audience interest in James Cameron’s upcoming sequel remains strong.

Avatar: The Way of Water’s Record-Breaking Success

The Way of Water, a sequel to Avatar (2009), remains one of the biggest cinematic achievements of all time. During its original release, The Way of Water grossed over $2.3 billion globally, with a production budget between $350 million and $460 million. It earned $1.6 billion internationally and over $687 million at home. More than 70% of that revenue came from international markets, proving the strong global pull of Pandora and its characters.

Avatar: The Way of Water Re-Release Witnesses Strong Global Earnings Again

The same trend is visible again. Upon its re-release, the film has earned nearly $6.8 million internationally, more than double its domestic return of $3.1 million. Together, its global total now stands at nearly $10 million since its release over the weekend, according to Box Office Mojo.

Viewers seem eager to relive the underwater world and the visual experience that defined the film’s success. Despite new releases like One Battle After Another and The Smashing Machine, audiences have shown a clear preference for Cameron’s spectacle.

Family is a fortress. Experience Avatar: The Way of Water back on the big screen in 3D for a limited time. Get tickets now. pic.twitter.com/cBCySonLW6 — Avatar (@officialavatar) October 5, 2025

The IMAX Experience Boosts Avatar: The Way Of Water’s Popularity

A key reason behind this continued success lies in the IMAX experience. The immersive visuals and scale of Pandora’s world make the big-screen viewing feel almost essential. Many people who missed the original run of Way of Water are returning to theaters to see it properly this time, while others are going back to relive the experience. During the initial run, the film earned more than $257.8 million from IMAX screenings alone, demonstrating the high value audiences place on the cinematic experience.

The Way Of Water Remains Among The Highest-Grossing Films Of All Time

Now standing as the third-highest-grossing movie of all time, behind Avatar ($2.9 billion) and Avengers: Endgame ($2.7 billion), the film also holds the position of the second-highest-grossing IMAX release ever, only $12 million short of the first Avatar. Its renewed box office run is expected to continue strongly in the coming weeks.

Now, this re-release has done more than bring back memories of Pandora. It has reignited anticipation for the series’ upcoming third and final chapter, Avatar: Fire and Ash, which is set to arrive on December 19, 2025.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: One Battle After Another Worldwide Box Office: Outgrosses Cate Blanchett’s BAFTA-Winning British Historical Drama

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News