Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is shining bright with each passing day at the box office. It continues a record-breaking spree, achieving new heights in domestic and international circuits. Haruo Sotozaki’s directorial Akaza’s Return has now emerged as the 5th highest-grossing film globally by beating How To Train Your Dragon. Scroll below for a detailed report!

Infinity Castle emerges as the 2nd most-watched film in Japan

According to Luiz Fernando, Infinity Castle is still going strong at the Japanese box office. In its 12th weekend, it grossed $3 million, enjoying a 15% growth from the last weekend. The Ufotable production is facing competition from Kokuho and Chainsaw Man, among other releases. But it is still among the top three choices of audiences.

The cumulative total at the domestic box office reaches $242.6 million. (¥35.78 billion). It has registered 24.8 million admissions and surpassed Spirited Away (24.3 million admissions) to become the 2nd most-watched film of all time in Japan!

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Worldwide Box Office

In the US, Akaza’s Return has accumulated $124.6 million. It is chasing Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon ($128.1 million) to rank as the #1 international grosser at the North American market.

Combined with an estimated $274.8 million from other overseas circuits, the worldwide total of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle surges to $642 million. The Japanese animated dark fantasy action film has surpassed Brad Pitt’s F1 and How To Train Your Dragon to emerge as the 5th highest-grossing film of 2025 globally!

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing films at the 2025 global box office:

Ne Zha 2: $2.2 billion Lilo & Stitch: $1.04 billion A Minecraft Movie: $957.84 million Jurassic World Rebirth: $867.7 million Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle: $642 million How To Train Your Dragon: $635.5 million F1: $627.9 million Superman: $615.9 million Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning: $598.8 million The Fantastic Four: First Steps: $521.54 million

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Worldwide Box Office Summary

Japan: $242.6 million. (¥35.78 billion)

US: $124.6 million

Other overseas circuits: $274.8 million

Worldwide: $642 million

