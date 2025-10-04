Superman, starring David Corenswet and directed by James Gunn, will finally bid goodbye to theaters in North America this Thursday. The film ran excellently and became the biggest solo Superman movie domestically, leaving Henry Cavill’s film by a big margin behind. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The DC film became the third highest-grossing film of the year at the domestic box office, outgrossing Jurassic World Rebirth. It officially marks the end of Henry Cavill’s era as Clark Kent. There were speculations around the DCU movie, but it received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. People called it one of the most comic-accurate versions of the DC superhero.

Superman’s closing collection at the North American box office

According to reports and Box Office Mojo‘s data, Superman was playing in 71 theaters at the North American box office. It collected $3.5K on its 12th Thursday before bidding goodbye to the cinemas in North America. James Gunn’s DCU reboot movie successfully ended its theatrical run in North America after 84 days, taking the original domestic total to $354.2 million.

Records earned by its box office collection in North America

The David Corenswet-led film is the 9th highest-grossing film ever released by Warner Bros Pictures and the 73rd highest-grossing film ever domestically. Among the DC movies ever released, it is the 5th highest-grossing. Check out the top 5 below.

Top 5 highest-grossing DC films ever at the North American box office

The Dark Knight – $535 million The Dark Knight Rises – $448.1 million Wonder Woman – $412.8 million The Batman – $369.3 million Superman – $354.2 million

More about the film

Nicholas Hoult and Rachel Brosnahan appear as Lex Luthor and Lois Lane. In James Gunn’s film, Superman must reconcile his alien Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as reporter Clark Kent. As the embodiment of truth, justice, and the human way, he soon finds himself in a world that views these as old-fashioned. Superman was released on July 11.

Box Office Summary

North America – $354.2 million

International – $261.6 million

Worldwide – $615.8 million

