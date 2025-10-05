Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, featuring Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead role, is on track to cross its first major global milestone. It is also set to beat the box office flop of Leo, a biographical drama directed by Clint Eastwood. Keep scrolling for the deets.

One Battle After Another’s latest box office collection at the worldwide box office

Leonardo’s film collected strong numbers on its second Friday at the domestic theatres. It raked in $3.3 million in North America on its second Friday, a 63.3% decline from last Friday when it opened in the cinemas. Therefore, the domestic total of the film has hit the $34.9 million cume.

One Battle After Another is expected to collect between $11 million and $13 million in its second three-day weekend. It will also beat There Will Be Blood’s domestic haul. Overseas, the film hit $45.0 million, taking the worldwide total to $79.9 million. It will move closer to the $100 million milestone.

On track to beat Leonardo DiCaprio’s J Edgar worldwide

J Edgar is a biographical drama based on the FBI director J Edgar Hoover. Leonardo DiCaprio plays the leading role. The film also features Armie Hammer, Naomi Watts, Josh Lucas, Judi Dench, and Adam Driver. Despite such an ensemble cast, the film was a box office flop. According to Box Office Mojo’s data, it collected $84.9 million in its lifetime, which is just a few million away from its $87.5 million break-even target.

One Battle After Another is less than $10 million away from surpassing J Edgar at the worldwide box office. It will climb up in the ranking among Leonardo DiCaprio’s films. The movie holds strong at the domestic box office and is expected to have a profitable run at the cinemas.

Leonardo DiCaprio-led One Battle After Another was released on September 26.

Box Office Summary

North America – $34.9 million

International – $45 million

Worldwide – $79.9 million

