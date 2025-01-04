Armie Hammer has recently opened up about how he sought “validation” through sexual relationships, revealing a pattern of using intimacy as a way to assert power over others.

In a candid conversation on the ‘Your Mom’s House’ podcast, the 38-year-old actor confessed to feeling a sense of control and self-worth from others’ attraction to him, comparing those experiences to “bags of dope with skin on it.”

Armie Hammer Admitted to Having a Fast-Paced Relationship and Abandoning His Partners

Hammer admitted that whirlwind romances—intense, fast-paced, and full of passion—gave him a rush, only for him to leave partners feeling abandoned and confused when he suddenly moved on.

He said, “People were my bags of dope with skin on it. Like, having that, having people want to have sex with me, having sex with people, doing all that stuff, like, it gave me a sense of power. It gave me a sense of validation.”

Armie Hammer’s Kink for BDSM and Explicit Texts

In the same discussion, Hammer delved into his interest in BDSM, defending his explicit text messages as playful and out of context.

“I like the idea that you are so completely mine. Yeah. I can do whatever I want, and you love it because you know you’re mine,” he said, per The Mirror.

He explained how, in a drunken or high state, he’d send messages meant to be tongue-in-cheek, like the odd, dark humor of threatening to “cut your toe off and keep it in my pocket.”

“And, like, this possession kinda thing, like, that’s just fun to talk about. And, by the way, especially if you’re, like, drunk or stoned or high at night and you’re texting. And while you’re saying it, you’re, like, chuckling to yourself, like, ‘I’m gonna f—— cut your toe off and keep it in my pocket so I got a piece of you everywhere I go’, ha ha ha,” Hammer continued.

Hammer clarified that if bedroom conversations were taken out of context, even the most mundane, they could be easily misinterpreted as disturbing.

He added, “If anyone took anyone’s bedroom conversations — specifically, like, if people were having a little bit of sexy time — and they took the s— that they said, even if it was completely vanilla, and you read that somewhere else out of context, everyone’s gonna go, ‘You guys are f—— disgusting.'”

Armie Hammer is Undergoing Therapy for His Unhealthy Behavior

Acknowledging his past behavior, the actor, who previously spoke about being sexually assaulted when he was 13, shared his ongoing journey of self-reflection, noting that some of his actions stemmed from unhealthy coping mechanisms and unresolved trauma.

“There are aspects of my behavior that I think were coming from maybe not the healthiest place. Then there were aspects of my behavior that were just expressions of my own sexuality. So I had to sort of, like, comb through all of that and figure out what’s coming from the right place, what’s coming from a trauma place,” he said.

Hammer also admitted to a subconscious desire to be caught in his infidelity, signaling a deeper struggle with self-sabotage.

Despite the public fallout from the abuse allegations and disturbing fantasies, the ‘Death on the Nile’ actor has been seeking therapy, aiming to reconcile his past actions with his present self-awareness.

