After a month in theaters, the latest Conjuring installment, The Conjuring: Last Rites, has collected $167.8 million domestically and $290.4 million from international markets, bringing its worldwide tally to an impressive $458.2 million. Currently ranking as the eleventh highest-grossing title of 2025, the blockbuster horror movie is now aiming for a spot among the top 300 films of all time. It needs just under $10 million globally to achieve that milestone.

With over $450 million in global earnings, Last Rites has become only the third horror film in history to cross that mark, ranking as the third-highest-grossing horror movie ever (The Numbers). Now comes the big question: how much more does The Conjuring: Last Rites need to earn, and which film must it surpass, to claim the No. 2 spot among the world’s highest-grossing horror hits? Let’s break down the numbers.

The Conjuring: Last Rites vs. Top Two Horror Films – Box Office Comparison

According to Box Office Mojo data, here’s how Last Rites currently stands at the worldwide box office:

The Conjuring: Last Rites – Box Office Summary

North America: $167.8 million

International: $290.4 million

Worldwide: $458.2 million

So far, the two highest-grossing horror movies of all time are Andy Muschietti’s 2017 supernatural blockbuster ‘It’ and its 2019 sequel ‘It: Chapter Two’. Here’s how the two films performed globally:

It (2017): $704.2 million It Chapter Two (2019): $473.1 million

As the numbers indicate, The Conjuring: Last Rites currently trails the top two horror films, It and It: Chapter Two, by approximately $246 million and $15 million, respectively. At its present pace, Last Rites is projected to surpass the 2019 sequel’s worldwide total within the next few days. However, matching the massive $700+ million haul of the 2017 film ‘It’ remains out of reach.

The Conjuring: Last Rites Has Just Outgrossed An Iconic Tom Cruise Film

After crossing the $450 million mark at the global box office, The Conjuring: Last Rites has now surpassed an iconic Tom Cruise spy actioner — the original Mission: Impossible (1996). The classic thriller earned $457.7 million worldwide, and Last Rites has already overtaken it with its current global total of $458.2 million.

More About The Conjuring: Last Rites

Directed by Michael Chaves and inspired by real events, The Conjuring: Last Rites follows paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) as they take on one final terrifying case. When a malevolent force begins haunting a family, the Warrens must confront dark secrets and supernatural horrors that push them to their limits. The film also stars Mia Tomlinson, Ben Hardy, Tony Spera, and Steve Coulter in key supporting roles.

The Conjuring: Last Rites – Trailer

