The R-rated game adaptation Iron Lung is gaining traction at the box office and is now on track to overtake the worldwide haul of another game adaptation. The Markiplier film has delivered an amazing opening weekend, bringing it within striking distance of the lifetime gross of this flop game adaptation. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Iron Lung’s box office performance worldwide

The R-rated game adaptation collected an estimated $1.6 million on its first Monday, down by 58% from Sunday [via The Numbers]. The movie has outgrossed Send Help on Monday, and in four days, its domestic total has hit $19.4 million. It has probably crossed the $20 million mark domestically on Tuesday only.

Markiplier led Iron Lung showed good performance at the overseas box office as well in its opening weekend. It collected $3 million on its debut weekend internationally, which is impressive for an R-rated indie film such as this. Adding domestic and overseas collections, the film’s worldwide total reached $22.4 million in just four days. This is probably the biggest indie film of the year so far.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $19.4 million

International – $3.0 million

Worldwide – $22.4 million

Set to beat Borderlands worldwide

Released in 2024, Borderlands was based on the video game series of the same name. It featured an ensemble cast, with two-time Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett in the lead role, alongside Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Edgar Ramirez, Ariana Greenblatt, Florian Munteanu, Gina Gershon, and Jamie Lee Curtis in supporting roles. The video game adaptation was made on a reported budget of $115 million and became a box-office flop.

For the unversed, Borderlands grossed $33.0 million worldwide. Iron Lung is around $10 million away from surpassing the global haul of Borderlands. When Iron Lung surpasses the flop game adaptation, it would mark a notable box-office upset, with a smaller genre film outperforming a star-driven game adaptation on the global stage. For the record, Markiplier’s film was made on a budget of $3 million and is on track to surpass a film with over 3733% more production cost.

Mark Fischbach starrer Iron Lung was released on January 30.

