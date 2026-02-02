Zootopia 2 keeps surprising with its box-office collections. This weekend, it has outperformed James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash at the domestic box office. The Disney animation has surpassed two Marvel blockbusters at the North American box office, breaking into the all-time domestic top 50 grossers. Scroll below for the deets.

Zootopia 2’s domestic box office collection in its 10th three-day weekend

The Zootopia sequel collected an insane $5.8 million on its 10th three-day weekend at the North American box office. It landed at #4 in the domestic box office rankings this weekend, outperforming even Avatar: Fire and Ash, which completed its seventh weekend. The animated feature recorded the 2nd biggest 10th three-day weekend for Thanksgiving animations, experiencing a hike of 9.3% from last weekend despite losing 50 theaters on Friday.

10th three-day weekend collection breakdown

Friday – $1.3 million

Saturday – $2.8 million

Sunday – $1.7 million

Total – $5.8 million

Enters the all-time top 50 grossers list in North America

Zootopia 2’s domestic total has hit the $408.9 million cume after its 10th three-day weekend in the US. It has beaten the domestic hauls of Jurassic Park, The Hunger Games, Captain America: Civil War, and Spider-Man to become the all-time 47th-highest-grossing film in North America.

For context, Jurassic Park earned $407.1 million domestically; The Hunger Games followed with $408.0 million; Captain America: Civil War collected $408.08 million; and Spider-Man topped the group with $408.5 million. It is crossing Iron Man 3 and taking up the #46 rank today. The film is tracking to gross $420 million in its North American theatrical run.

Disney’s Zootopia 2 was released in theaters on November 26, and its worldwide box office collection is $1.77 billion.

Box office summary

North America – $408.9 million

International – $1.3 billion

Worldwide – $1.7 billion

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Shelter Box Office: Jason Statham’s Actioner Disappoints With Its $5M+ Domestic Debut

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News