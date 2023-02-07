Captain America Civil War might be remembered for the iconic clash between Tony Stark and Steve Rogers, but it also had one major actor that would have been the big bad of the MCU. Amongst many actors being replaced in the saga, one particular actor joins the list.

Being the thirteenth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the first installment of Phase Three, Captain America Civil War had Steve Rogers leading the newly formed team of Avengers in their continued efforts to safeguard humanity. Read on to find out more about the actor who played the role of Crossbones’ henchman who was also seen in the MCU phase one.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During the opening action sequence in Lagos, the scene had Damion Poitier playing one of the Crossbones guys. In the first appearance of Thanos, Damion Poitier was the actor who was finalized to play the role of Mad Titan in the MCU. Ultimately, he was replaced by Josh Brolin who took upon the mantle and gave an iconic performance.

In the Lagos action sequences, Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff is seen taking on a group of thugs that were working for Crossbones. Damion Poitier played one of the thugs and threatened to drop the biological weapon in the action scene. Later, Natasha kicks them when Falcon fires a Redwing gadget via his thruster pack and Natasha catches the weapon.

I met Damion Poitier Today at work! Really nice guy! I got to talk to about #BlackPanther He was original #Thanos in the first Avengers and he was also in Captain America Civil War! pic.twitter.com/zUtytPM55B — Christian Mason (@CReelProduction) February 23, 2018

Damion Poitier appeared first in the MCU as Thanos in the post-credit scenes of the first Avengers. While he had a small amount of screen time as the mad titan, it was enough for the marvel fans to recognize him! Let us know what do you think about it!

Must Read: Henry Cavill Wants Captain Britain To Be Chris Evans’ Captain America-Like Figure Of The MCU In Phase 5 & The Future If He Plays Brian Braddock?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News