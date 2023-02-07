After the controversial separation between Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, there have been many rumours suggesting that the ex-couple has gotten back together. A while back, when Thompson’s mother passed away, Khloe was the one who had stood by him like a pillar, and that has fueled all the speculations. However, now, the Good American founder has finally cleared the air about her relationship status in a recent tweet. Scroll below to get the scoop!

Khloe aka Koko is one of the sisters from Kardashian and Jenners and rose to fame after her stint in Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Koko enjoys a massive fanbase who loves and admires the blonde beauty.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been dating on and off since 2016, and finally, in the last months of 2022, the social media influencer broke it off with her partner. Recently on February 6, 2023, she took to her Twitter handle and held a Q&A with her fans, she wrote, “I miss you guys. I’m sorry I’ve been absent recently. Life has been life-ing and I’m not here for it. But I wanted to say hi to my babies.”

One of her fans asked Khloe Kardashian with a lot of guts, “whos your man currently? you know im gonna get the deets! AND HE BETTER BE TREATING MY SISTA RIGHT!!! OR ELSE.” To this, Koko responded with utmost honesty and opened up about her current relationship status. Khloe wrote, “Who has time for a man lol I have a 6 month old baby and True [Thompson] and I are sickly codependent on one another. Ha! I secretly love it. No but for real…. No man right now…. He’s in my prayers too ha!”

whos your man currently? you know im gonna get the deets! AND HE BETTER BE TREATING MY SISTA RIGHT!!! OR ELSE pic.twitter.com/xhSBrWL2Ig — Jake (@dajakecalderon) February 6, 2023

Who has time for a man lol I have a 6 month old baby and True and I are sickly codependent on one another. Ha! I secretly love it. No but for real…. No man right now…. He’s in my prayers too ha! 🙏🏽 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 6, 2023

Well, earlier also a close source to the Kardashian family had revealed to Hollywood Life that brewing romance between Khloe and Tristan is not possible given the current scenario. The insider shared, “Khloe knows her friends and some family members think that she will reconcile with Tristan again and give it another try, but there is no truth to this.” Now, it seems to be true!

What are your thoughts as now Khloe Kardashian has set the record straight about her relationship with ex Tristan Thompson? Let us know!

