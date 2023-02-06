Batman, one of the coolest superheroes who uses technology to his advantage has given some of the most iconic moments for the fans. Adding to the list, The Dark Knight movie released in 2008 starring Christain Bale as Bruce Wayne showed his Lamborghini Murcielago LP 640 when he was not saving the day with his Batmobile.

Christian Bale’s Batman is still considered to be one of the best superhero characters to date. In the movie, Bruce Wayne’s Lamborghini is fitted with a number of armored protection upgrades and special gadgets including self-inflating tires and a smoke screen system. However, read on to see what other significant detail it has that many of the fans might have missed.

While Christian Bale aka Bruce Wayne is in the mood to show off his wealth and lifestyle, he takes out his Lamborghini Murcielago LP 640 on the street. Interestingly, the actual translation of the car’s name holds a significant meaning to the character when translated. In the Spanish language, Murcielago means a ‘Bat’ that depicts Bruce Wayne’s other secret identity.

With all the Batman movies, his vehicles have been admired by the fans. Christian Bale’s Batman character did bring the trilogy to an end, but fans still miss him as the caped crusader. In various interviews, Christian Bale has been asked whether he wants to return as Batman or not. The actor replied and said, he would only return if Christopher Nolan returns to helm the project.

On the other hand, the recent Batman movies starring Robert Pattinson have been loved by the fans of the newer generation. As the sequel of Matt Reeves’ directed Batman has been revealed, ardent fans are looking forward to it!

