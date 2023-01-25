The Oscar nominations are making a lot of noise on the internet. The 95th Academy Awards remained a major highlight today and Twitter is flooded with reactions on Oscar snubs. Among them were The Batman fans who stormed the internet with hilarious reactions after Robert Pattinson starrer didn’t receive an Oscar nomination for Best Cinematography.

The Batman is dearly loved by the audience for its dark storytelling and of course for its phenomenal cinematography. Well, the movie bagged three nominations at the 95th Academy awards but surprisingly, the film didn’t get a nomination for Best Director or Best Cinematography category, and fans have the most hilarious response to this.

As the Oscars acknowledged the best, there was a set of fans who felt betrayed after the news broke out that Batman has not been nominated for Best Cinematography or Best Director nominations. The fans were quick to respond to the news in the most epic way and called out the Academy for ignoring Batman’s marvellous cinematography. However, the film was nominated in other three categories including Sound, Make–up, Hairstyle, and Visual Effects.

One of the users wrote, “The Batman not getting nominated for Best Cinematography and the Best Original Score is always and will be bullsh*t.”

Another fan commented, “The Batman is not nominated for the Oscar best Cinematography this is un- f*cking unbelievable.”

Another user was quick to respond and wrote, “ We were robbed.”

“I am upset that the Batman was snubbed for the Best Cinematography. The movie is a cinematic masterpiece.”

Another user wrote, “Batman being not nominated for the Best Cinematography is a complete joke.”

We were robbed — Jack'D'ripper 👽🧘‍♂️ (@ShabazzShamgod) January 24, 2023

Well, only the Batman fans can relate to the pain of these tweepals because the film unarguably is a cinematic masterpiece. What are your views on Batman not receiving the Best Cinematography nomination? Let us know in the comments section below.

