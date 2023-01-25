Yesterday, at the Ticketmaster hearing, all the real senators took a jibe at Taylor Swift for the ticket sale fiasco on her ERAS tour and shared statements related to her songs, making it cringe-worthy puns on the Senate floor. Now, the Ticketmaster, Joe Berchtold has apologised in front of everyone and blamed the bots had attacked the sale pricing and rigged it. Scroll below to find what the senators said and how the Ticketmaster regretted the situation!

It was an awkward moment for everybody when the senators used Taylor Swift’s songs to make their statements. Even though the hearing handled serious allegations against Ticketmaster for monopolizing the industry after merging with LiveNation in 2010, the lawmakers couldn’t stop themselves from using puns.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar illustrated the principles of capitalism while referring to one of Taylor Swift’s songs. She said, “To have a strong capitalist system, you have to have competition. You can’t have too much consolidation – something that unfortunately for this country, as an ode to Taylor Swift, I will say we know ‘All Too Well.’”

Sen. Mike Lee made back-to-back three comments referring to Taylor Swift’s tracks but concluded while scolding the company’s monopolistic practices, “I have to throw out – in deference to my daughter Eliza – one more Taylor Swift quote, ‘Karma is a relaxing thought. Aren’t you envious that for you, It’s not?’” saying that his teenage daughter inspired him.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal shared “May I suggest, respectfully, that Ticketmaster ought to look in the mirror and say, ‘I’m the problem. It’s me.’” when the Ticketmaster, Joe Berchtold wasn’t taking the responsibility for the ticket fiasco.

Now, after the whole awkward moments from the Senate floor went viral, the Ticketmaster apologised. As per The Associated Press, Joe Berchtold, the Ticketmaster said, “The recent on sale experience with Taylor Swift, one of the world’s most popular artists, has highlighted the need to address these issues urgently. We knew bots would attack that on sale and planned accordingly. We were then hit with three times the amount of bot traffic that we ever experienced and for the first time in 400 Verified Fans on sales, they came after our Verified Fan password servers as well.”

Further explaining, Joe Berchtold said, “This is what led to a terrible consumer experience, which we deeply regret. We apologize to the fans. We apologize to Ms. Swift. We need to do better and we will do better.”

