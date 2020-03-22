FRIENDS: 5 ‘Non-Friends’ Characters Like Janice & Gunther Who Made The Show Memorable

FRIENDS, a sitcom that fans have been living, breathing and rejoicing since 1994. Jennifer Aniston AKA Rachel entered our lives straight from her wedding venue, she fled, of course. And then we have Courteney Cox AKA Monica’s OCD, Lisa Kudrow played Phoebe’s Smelly Cat and of course our favourite boys – Ross Geller (David Schwimmer), Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) and Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry). But ever thought about the side characters who brought limelight to the show?

Can you ever think of FRIENDS and not get reminded of Gunther’s obsession with Rachel or Janice’s creepy yet amusing laughter? Or Rachel’s sisters who were nothing but spoilt brats? Check out some iconic side characters from the sitcom who’re equally worth celebrating as the leading cast:

Jill Green (Reese Witherspoon)

The introduction scene where Jill says, “Daddy cut me off. You know what I told him? I’m gonna sue you, take all your money and cut you off” is enough of an explanation to her character. Furthermore, how can one miss out on Joey trying to hit on her while the possessive Rachel gets angry! Highlight of her character turns out to be when she’s willing to date Ross. Remember it all?

Gunther (James Michael Tyler)

While Central Perk wouldn’t have been possible without the legendary Gunther, but our favourite remains his unconditional obsession for Jennifer Aniston’s character. He would give up on anything for her, something in a super creepy way but whatever. Remember the moment of his life when the bottle pointed at him, and Rachel had to kiss him. Well, she didn’t and it totally broke his heart! He even ran all the way out to hug her when she needed it, but unfortunately ended up hugging the floor.

Janice (Maggie Wheeler)

Do y’all mind us starting this with OHH MY GAWD! (huhuhehehehuhuh) This one remains our ultimate favourite. Chandler might have not realised what he had signed up for when he slept with her, but to be honest, for us – it has to be one of his best deeds! Pun intended, of course.

Mr. Heckles (Larry Hankin)

The neighbour who lived below Rachel and Monica’s house and always complained about noise. One cannot forget him hitting the ceiling with a broom. Furthermore, his obsession with animals, and the hilarious Ross’ money stealing sequence. Clearly his straight face expressions brought in a fun ride of laughter for us.

Richard (Tom Selleck)

Well, how many of us would really date our father’s friend? No offence, but the situation seems very unlikely. Monica just went for it and it was all blossoms with their weird romance, conversations but it didn’t seem to work out until the decision of having kids came up! All in all, it may not have worked out, but Richard did seem to be a very important chapter of Courteney Cox’s character’s life!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!